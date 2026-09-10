Manipur: JFD announces statewide shutdown of government offices from September 11 over NRC base year demand

The Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) has announced a statewide shutdown of State and Central Government offices in Manipur from September 11, demanding that the Government of India update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state with 1951 as the base year.

Addressing a press conference at its office on Thursday, JFD convenor Jeetendra Ningomba said the organisation had given the Manipur government time until September 10 to take up the demand with the Centre and ensure that 1951 is adopted as the base year for NRC updation.

Ningomba said the demand was among six demands raised by the JFD, but alleged that the government had failed to take concrete steps despite earlier assurances. The organisation had also sought an official government order on the issue within September.

He said the decision to intensify the agitation was taken after the government allegedly failed to translate its assurances into concrete action.

However, the proposed shutdown will exempt essential services, including electricity, water supply, medical services, agriculture, courts, post offices and banks, according to the JFD.

Ningomba warned that if the agitation causes inconvenience or hardship to the public, the responsibility for any resulting consequences would lie with the government.

The JFD convenor appealed to the people of Manipur to extend their support to the agitation and participate in the campaign for what the organisation described as a “just and fair” delimitation process, along with its demand for updating the NRC with 1951 as the base year.