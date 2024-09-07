The Jiri Apunba Lup in Manipur strongly condemned the recent attacks on the civilians and acts of arson by suspected Kuki militants.

Condemning the act, the Jiri Apunba Lup mentioned about the recent incidents in a press release stating, "A tragic incident took place at Ningthem Khunou, Jiribam, where an innocent villager namely Yurembam Kulabi Singha @ Kulendra was shot dead in his own house while sleeping in bed by Kuki-Narco-Terrorists very early in the morning of September 7, 2024. It is also reported that a sum of Rs. 10, 00000/- (Ten Lakhs Rupees) with gold worth around Rs 100000/- (one Lakh Rupees) was looted. The Terrorists secretly entered the area and shot him at close range".

"On the other hand an innocent village volunteer was ambushed, gunned down and several others were injured by Kuki-Narco terrorists while defending the village from short range", added the press release.

Deeply concerned with the deteriorating law and order in the region and the brutal killing of the civilians, the Jiri Apunba Lup has condemned the atrocities in the strongest term. "The innocent people of Meitei can no longer bear the torture and terror acts repeatedly perpetrated by the Kuki Militants. Who will take responsibility for protecting our lives and property? This has become a pressing question for the innocent civilians of the Meitei community. Day by day our people are targeted and killed by these highly sophisticated armed terrorists step by step", mentioned the press release.

The organisation slammed both the Central and State government for failing to restore peace in the state. "It is truly unfortunate that both the central and state government have been unable to take decisive steps to protect our lives so far. Who can we trust? We must stand together courageously whether live or die to save our lives and generation, as there seems to be no other way", said the press release by Jiri Apunba Lup