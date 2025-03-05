Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam, Krishna Kumar, reaffirmed the administration's commitment to restoring normalcy by facilitating the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their original homes. In coordination with various security forces, the district authorities have been actively working to maintain peace and ensure the well-being of those residing in relief camps.

During an inspection of relief camps in the district, Shri Krishna Kumar visited the facilities at Bidyanagar Sports Complex, Harinagar Children Home, and Jiribam Higher Secondary School. Engaging with the residents, he assessed the amenities provided and addressed their concerns. He also commended the Relief Camp Committee for conducting social service programs every Sunday, emphasizing that such initiatives not only help maintain cleanliness but also alleviate mental stress among the displaced individuals.

Highlighting the necessity of sustainable livelihood opportunities for IDPs, the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned District Level Officers (DLOs) to facilitate the marketing of handicraft and other products from the relief camps through local markets and e-commerce platforms.

To mitigate health risks, he instructed the health department to undertake proactive measures, including regular visits, to prevent potential disease outbreaks. Additionally, he urged all DLOs to conduct routine inspections of the relief camps and ensure that all essential assistance is provided by the respective departments.

The inspection was accompanied by Superintendent of Police, Jiribam, Sheikh Mohd Zaib Zakir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Th. Manoranjan, Executive Officer of Jiribam Municipal Council and Nodal Officer of Relief Camps, M. Surjit Singh, Chief Medical Officer of Jiribam, along with Sub-Divisional Collectors, DLOs, and members of the District Level Executive Committee of Relief Camp, Jiribam.