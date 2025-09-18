Manipur: Jiribam council to penalise cattle owners for stray menace

The Jiribam Municipal Council has announced strict measures against the growing problem of stray cattle obstructing roads and endangering commuters. The move follows repeated complaints of livestock causing traffic disruptions and posing serious risks to public safety.

Under the new order, cattle owners are barred from letting their animals wander on public roads or within council limits. Authorities warned that violators will face legal consequences under Section 179 of the Manipur Municipalities Act, 1994, in addition to penalties prescribed in the Cattle Trespass Act, 1871.

The council urged residents to ensure their livestock are kept within enclosures, stressing that accountability lies with the owners. Officials said the crackdown is aimed at reducing road accidents, easing vehicular movement, and improving civic order in the town.

Municipal authorities added that enforcement teams will closely monitor violations and take immediate action against non-compliance.