Manipur: Jiribam DC orders removal of encroachments from public places by March 15

The Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam district has issued an order directing the removal of all unauthorized encroachments from public places and government land in the district by 3 pm on March 15.

In an order issued on March 12, Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar said the district administration has observed several instances of unauthorized occupancy and temporary fencing through the construction of house extensions, shops, sheds and other structures along town areas and public places.

The order stated that such encroachments on state land and public spaces in Jiribam town have been causing inconvenience to the public, obstructing traffic movement and posing safety hazards and public nuisance to commuters.

Invoking powers under the Manipur Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1978, the Deputy Commissioner directed all unauthorized occupants in the district to remove the structures, items and debris from public places and town areas within the stipulated deadline.

The administration warned that failure to comply with the directive will invite strict penal action under relevant laws. It further stated that eviction, demolition and removal of the structures will be carried out by the district administration, police and other line departments without further notice if the encroachments are not cleared within the deadline.

The order also mentioned that the cost incurred for removal of structures and debris during the eviction drive will be recovered from the concerned encroachers.

Copies of the order have been forwarded to several authorities, including the Superintendent of Police of Jiribam to ensure adequate security during the eviction drive, and to the District Information Office for wide publicity.