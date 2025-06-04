Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam, Krishna Kumar, IAS, undertook a comprehensive visit to flood-hit areas across the Borobekra Sub-Division on Wednesday, June 4 to assess ground realities and ensure timely delivery of relief measures. He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Sheikh Mohd Zaib Zakir, IPS, and the Commandant of the 20th Battalion of the CRPF.

The inspection tour covered multiple severely affected villages including Chhotobekra Kaya Punjee, Chhotobekra Bengoli, Bhutangkhal, Borobekra, Jatrapur, and Dholakhal Ching Leikai. During interactions with distressed villagers, the Deputy Commissioner distributed essential relief supplies comprising rice, daal, mustard oil, salt, and mosquito nets.

At the Borobekra Relief Camp, DC Krishna Kumar met with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), attentively listening to their concerns and assuring them of continued support. As part of rehabilitation efforts, he provided a sewing machine and a guitar to the camp’s residents to help them rebuild both livelihood and morale.

Continuing his outreach, the Deputy Commissioner also visited Netaji High School, where he distributed “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” T-shirts to all girl students and local women, reinforcing the importance of girls' education and empowerment.

The visit was supported by Additional Deputy Commissioner Th. Manoranjan, Chief Medical Officer Vinay Prasad Sahu, Sub-Divisional Collector of Borobekra M. Devananda Singh, and representatives from various line departments, ensuring a coordinated administrative response to the flood crisis.