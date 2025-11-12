Manipur: Jiribam deputy commissioner inspects damaged houses for displaced families’ resettlement

The Borobekra Volleyball Tournament 2025, organized by the 20th Battalion of the CRPF, Jiribam, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the Khelo India initiative, kicked off on Wednesday, November 12 at Netaji High School, Borobekra.

The opening match witnessed an energetic face-off between Thangboipunjee Volleyball Team and Dholakhal Volleyball Team, where Thangboipunjee clinched victory with a straight-set win of 25–10, 25–15. A total of 20 teams are participating in the tournament, which will culminate with the final match on November 14.

Krishna Kumar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Jiribam, graced the inaugural ceremony as Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, the DC commended the tournament as a vibrant platform to promote teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship among youth. He emphasized that such events strengthen community ties while fostering a sense of leadership and collective responsibility.

Highlighting the district administration’s vision, Krishna Kumar reiterated the commitment to ensuring inclusive development and citizen welfare, stating, “Nation-building is a continuous process that requires cooperation and active participation from every individual.”

He extended appreciation to the CRPF, Police, and other security forces for maintaining peace and stability in the district, enabling events like these to thrive.

Following the event, the Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by the Superintendent of Police, Jiribam, Prakhar Pandey, IPS, and the Commandant of 20th Battalion CRPF, Karowng Haopu, conducted a field inspection of damaged houses in Jakuradhor Karong, Lamdai Khunou, and Modhupur, focusing on resettlement measures for displaced persons currently housed in relief camps.

During the visit, the officials interacted with camp inmates, distributed toys and sweets, and provided sports materials to youth clubs in Jakuradhor and Lambhutangkhal, students of Netaji Government High School, and residents of the Borobekra Police Station Relief Camp.

The DC also reviewed the progress of the Jiribam–Tipaimukh Road project along with the concerned Executive Engineer and contractor to ensure timely completion.

The event saw participation from several dignitaries, including Major Dhananjoy (38th Assam Rifles), ADC Jiribam Th. Manoranjan Singh, MCS, SDOs L. Tarajeet and Lalthangam, Rothangbhum Sungte (Joint Secretary, Hmar Inpui Supreme House), Vanlal (President, Hmar Inpui Jiribam Region), and BDO RK Sailash Singh, among others.