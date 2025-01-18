The District Administration of Jiribam, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar, IAS, successfully resumed the District-level Meeyamgi Numit programme today at the DC Office Complex, Jiribam, after a long hiatus.

The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of more than 250 individuals, with various line departments receiving a total of 129 applications. Out of these, 115 were resolved on the spot, while 14 applications remain under process.

The programme provided a range of services, including:

Distribution of CMST Cards by the Social Welfare Department

Distribution of saplings and seedlings by the Forest Department

School uniforms and textbooks by the Education Department

Seeds by the Horticulture Department

Pesticides by the Agriculture Department

Applications for critical services such as drinking water supply and house construction were also received and processed during the event.

Speaking to media representatives, Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar highlighted that the Meeyamgi Numit initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of good governance and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s commitment to bringing government services closer to the people.



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The DC announced that the programme would now be organized every second Saturday starting next month. He also expressed gratitude to District-level officers (DLOs) and the public for their active participation in making the programme a success despite the challenges faced by the district.

To further enhance accessibility, the District Administration plans to organize future editions of Meeyamgi Numit at strategic locations across the Jiribam District, including the Ima Market.

The DC urged media personnel to raise awareness about the programme to maximize public participation and ensure that more individuals can benefit from the services provided.

The DC emphasized the importance of tracking unresolved applications and directed DLOs and staff to resolve these issues before the next Meeyamgi Numit.

The event was attended by several key officials, including Superintendent of Police Kh. Robinsun Singh, Addl. Deputy Commissioner Th. Manoranjan Singh, Sub-Divisional Officers Laishram Roshan Singh and others.

As an additional feature of the programme, the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar provided groceries and household items at subsidized rates, benefiting attendees further.

The resumption of Meeyamgi Numit has set a positive precedent for governance and public engagement in Jiribam, aiming to strengthen the connection between the administration and the community it serves.