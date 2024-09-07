In light of a serious threat to public peace and safety, Krishna Kumar, IAS, District Magistrate of Jiribam, has issued an emergency order prohibiting the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of weapons, effective immediately.

This decision follows a report from the Superintendent of Police, Jiribam, citing the risk of widespread disturbances and potential violence due to unlawful activities by anti-social elements in the area.

The report, submitted on September 7, indicated a growing threat to human lives and property, with concerns that these anti-social elements may escalate tensions, leading to riots or other violent acts. In response, the District Magistrate invoked the powers vested in him under Section 163(1) of the BNSS Act, 2023, to ensure public safety.

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Key points of the order include the prohibition of large gatherings and the movement of individuals outside their residences without prior authorization. Additionally, the carrying of firearms, swords, sticks, stones, or any sharp-edged objects that can be used as offensive weapons has been strictly banned. The order does not apply to government officials, security forces, or essential service providers maintaining law and order in the district.

Special provisions are in place for emergencies, such as marriage processions or funerals, where prior written permission from the District Magistrate or the Superintendent of Police is required. However, no such events will be permitted without official authorization.

Due to the urgency of the situation, this prohibitory order has been issued ex-parte under Section 163(2) of the BNSS Act, 2023, and is directed at the general public. Effective immediately, the order will remain in force until further notice, and violators will face strict penalties under relevant laws. The Superintendent of Police, along with security forces, has been tasked with enforcing these measures to maintain peace and prevent any escalation of violence in the district.