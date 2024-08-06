In a bid to preempt potential unrest stemming from an anticipated influx of illegal migrants from Bangladesh, the District Magistrate of Jiribam, Krishna Kumar, IAS, has issued a strict curfew order effective immediately. This directive, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, comes in response to rising concerns over public safety and potential riots.

The curfew, which applies across the entire revenue jurisdiction of Jiribam District, prohibits assemblies of five or more people and the carrying of weapons or sharp objects that could be used in violence. Government officials, security forces, and essential service providers are exempt from this order.

This precautionary measure follows a report from the Superintendent of Police, highlighting a credible threat of disturbances and violence due to the activities of anti-social elements. The order also stipulates that any processions, including those for weddings or funerals, must be pre-approved by the District Magistrate or the Superintendent of Police.

To mitigate disruption, the curfew will be relaxed within Jiribam Municipal Council and Borobekra Sub-Division from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during which time normal activities can resume.

The order, effective immediately, will remain in force until further notice. It has been widely publicized through notice boards, the district administration website, and local media to ensure comprehensive awareness.

Security forces are tasked with enforcing the curfew and maintaining law and order, as detailed in the coordination directives sent to various government and security departments.