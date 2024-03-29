Strongly condemning the incident of a bomb attack at Durgapur Village in Jiribam district in the wee hour of today, the people of Jiribam demanded authorities to arrest the culprits within 24 hours. They even warned to launch a total shutdown if the government fails to materialise their demand into action.

Addressing the media during a press conference held this morning, the president of Jiribam Development Organisation, Dewan Elangbam said that their organisation along with Jiribam Apunba Khunai Chaokhat Lup, Jiri Ima Meira Paibi Apunba Lup, United Jiti Youth League strongly condemned the suspected IED bomb attack that rocked Lamtai Village.

He continued and said that Manipur has been facing violence since May 3. But the people of Jiribam with an effort not to erupt any tension in their district. Maintaining peace and tranquillity was the utmost priority of the people of Jiribam. But unfortunately, some people intentionally try to disturb the peaceful environment of Jiribam.

Instances of provocation, alleged gun attacks to have been happening. Instead of retaliating, they just control their anger to abstain from any erupting tension, he added.

He said that the alleged attack upon them was beyond the limit. The state government should arrest the persons who are involved in such attacks within 24 hours.

The above organisations unanimously decided to impose a 24-hour total shutdown from 6 am on March 30 till 6 am on March 31 if the authority concerned fails to fulfil their demand before 24 hours, he warned.