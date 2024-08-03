Fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Jiribam within 24 hours of an agreement to restore normalcy between the Meitei and Hmar communities, officials said on Saturday.

Shots were fired and an abandoned house in Lalpani village was torched by armed men on Friday night.

The isolated settlement consisted of a few Meitei houses, most of which were abandoned after earlier violence. Miscreants took advantage of security lapses to commit the arson.

The armed men also fired several rounds of shells and gunshots targeting the village. Security forces were rushed to the area following the incident.



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It is to be mentioned here that representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities reached an agreement in a meeting held at a CRPF facility in Assam's Cachar on August 1.

The meeting was moderated by the Jiribam district administration, Assam Rifles, and CRPF personnel. Representatives of the Thadou, Paite, and Mizo communities were also present.

The meeting resolved that both sides would make full efforts to bring normalcy and prevent incidents of arson and firing, and agreed to facilitate controlled and coordinated movement. The next meeting will be held on August 15.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.