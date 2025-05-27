Resident doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Manipur have decided to suspend their ongoing strike and resume their duties immediately.



This decision follows a positive dialogue between the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) and the Secretary to the Governor, Government of Manipur. During this meeting, it was conveyed that the proposal to roll back the current fee regime to the previous structure for the batch of October 2022 is under active government consideration, with a decision expected soon. Details regarding fee realisation and the submission deadline will also be announced based on the government's decision.

The resident doctors' strike, which began on May 21, 2025, was initiated due to dissatisfaction over the significant increase in the annual post-graduate course fees from 1 lakh to 3 lakhs since 2022. This prolonged standoff brought considerable disruption to hospital operations, as the RDA makes up approximately 70% of JNIMS's medical workforce.

In a unified voice, the Resident Doctors' Association expressed disappointment over the authorities' ongoing inaction to reverse the fee hike despite negotiations since February 2025. The association has been vocal about their demand for fair educational costs, stressing the importance of an affordable fee structure for the future of medical professionals.



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On May 26, 2025, the RDA escalated their protest by announcing a complete boycott of emergency services. They emphasised that while emergency care remains a priority, the decision to suspend these critical services signals their determination to secure a fair fee structure. This move aimed to amplify their demands and highlight the urgency of addressing the steep fee increase.

The RDA has announced that the suspension of their strike is temporary. If their demands are not met within four weeks, they may decide on further actions to ensure their concerns are addressed. The association continues to engage in discussions with relevant authorities to reach an amicable resolution.

The ongoing negotiations and recent developments underscore the significant role that cost considerations play in the education and training of future doctors in India. As resident doctors await a final decision from the government, the situation remains fluid, with potential implications for the broader medical community in the region.