A Joint Action Committee (JAC) raised voices against the alleged brutal Killing of Sangomsumpham Sahir, also known as Sana.

The JAC organized a public meeting at Kshetrigao Community Hall to protest the brutal killing of Sahir.

The event was attended by representatives from AMMSO, PSO, CPCM, UMPC, MMWO, AMPACO, AMMOCOC, and all Kwakta Coordinating Committees, where several resolutions were adopted.

In the meeting, the JAC, unanimously demanded the arrest of all the accused persons within 48 hours from today, i.e., 23/10/2023, in order to obtain justice for Sangomsumpham Sahir's family.

Further, the JAC will not receive Sangomsumpham Sahir's body if the concerned authorities do not arrest all the accused persons within 48 hours.

According to the JAC, it was found that certain negligence on the part of the Office-in-Charge of Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East, when it comes to filing the FIR/Suo Moto Case/Police Diary Entry related to the mob-lynching at Takhel Village, Imphal East.

Therefore, today's public meeting urged the concerned authorities to take appropriate actions against all the officers and staff of Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East, without any further delay.

The JAC also demands that this case be handed over to competent authorities such as the CBI/NIA.

It is to be mentioned here that, two Pangal drivers, Sahir of Kshetrigao, and Abir of Sora, were hired by two Meitei women, namely Sarabanu (Ibemcha Leibujam) and Victoria Leibujam, to transport their cow, which was handed over to the sister of Victoria Leibujam, Manbi Leibujam, the wife of Nanao Thounaojam of Takhel, Imphal East, when Victoria left home in May.



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The six cows were handed over to her sister, Manbi Leibujam, by Victoria Leibujam when ethnic violence erupted in the state.

This was because Victoria Leibujam's husband is a Kuki man, and she stayed with her Kuki husband in Takhel, Imphal East before the violence broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

Further, her husband fled to Motbung in Kangpokpi district due to the ongoing ethnic violence in May. Victoria Leibujam left her home in Takhel and stayed with her sister, Sarabanu, in Imphal.

On October 19, Sarabanu and Victoria Leibujam went to Takhel to collect their cow, which had been entrusted to her sister, Manbi Leibujam, when she left home in Takhel.

Unfortunately, on that day, they were lynched by the people of Takhel on accusations of transporting goods for the Kuki people.

Due to the serious injuries sustained during the lynching, one of the vehicle drivers, Sahir, passed away on October 22 at Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal.

Joint Action Committee against the Brutal Killing of Sangomsumpham Sahir on October 22.