The Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the mysterious disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu, along with the MES Contractors Association and the All Manipur Nupi Marup Loitang Khunou Branch of Sekmai Constituency, has submitted a memorandum to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, urging immediate action to trace the missing individual.

Laishram Kamalbabu, a 56-year-old supervisor employed with M/s L. Binod Construction, disappeared on November 25, 2024, while working inside the 57 Mountain Division Army Camp at Leimakhong.



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According to the memorandum to the Manipur CM, the JAC mentioned that the victim was last seen entering the camp at 9:00 AM on his Honda Activa (Reg. No. MN01N-7723). Attempts to reach him later that day revealed that his phone was switched off by 2:00 PM. Concerned coworkers and family filed a missing person's complaint with Sekmai Police Station, Imphal West District when he failed to return home.

The JAC and associated groups raised serious concerns over the lack of clarity from both the Army authorities and the Manipur Police about Kamalbabu’s disappearance, especially considering the incident occurred in a high-security zone.

In the memorandum, the following demands were made:

> Immediate intervention by the Chief Minister, Governor, and the Director General of Police (DGP).

> Prompt investigation and strict action against those involved.

> Assurance of Kamalbabu’s safe return to his family.