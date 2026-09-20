Manipur: Joint CDO-IW, Assam Rifles operation recovers arms cache in Imphal West

A joint operation by the CDO-Imphal West and 33 Assam Rifles led to the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition and other equipment from the Sajirok area under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district on September 20.

According to the security forces, the recovery included one CMG, five 9mm pistols, one PAG and eight single-barrel guns.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of one No. 36 HE hand grenade, 46 assorted live rounds, six TSMs and one Baofeng wireless handset.

The recovered weapons, ammunition and communication equipment have been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway to ascertain their source, intended use and possible links to armed groups operating in the area.