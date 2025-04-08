In a strongly worded joint statement, the United Naga Council (UNC), All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), and Naga Women Union (NWU) have condemned the violent attack on Liangmai Naga villagers of Konsakhul, near the Leimakhong Army Cantonment, on April 5, 2025, allegedly carried out by armed groups from Leilon village.

The incident, which occurred around 11:30 AM, reportedly left 13 persons seriously injured, including Aimson Abonmai (Village Chief), Adam Dirinamai (Village Chairman), and Wilingson Abonmai (Pastor of Konsaram Baptist Church). Aimson and Adam are currently undergoing treatment at RIMS, Imphal.

The joint Naga bodies described the attack as a premeditated and barbaric assault, characterizing it as a gross violation of customary law and traditional Naga values, especially due to the assault on village authorities.

Calling it an “organized crime,” the apex Naga organizations questioned the inaction of security forces — both state and central — especially during a public curfew imposed by the government.



Also Read: Meitei-Kuki peace talks: Centre shares six-point resolution roadmap to peace in Manipur



The statement also criticized the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council for its "hasty and baseless" justification of the attack, accusing it of trying to legitimize criminal acts with distorted narratives and documents.

In a related incident, the Naga bodies also condemned the April 3, 2025, alleged attack by Kuki volunteers from Valpabung village on Kazanga, a village belonging to the Maram Naga tribe, accusing them of vandalism and arson.

The statement called this act a direct attempt at land arrogation under the pretext of dispute, warning that the Naga people would not remain silent if such aggression continues.

Meanwhile, the Zeme Naga Council Manipur (ZNCM) also issued a separate statement condemning the Konsakhul incident, expressing deep concern over what it described as a calculated attempt to grab ancestral land from the Zeliangrong-Inpui Nagas. It warned that such provocations were a “fatal blow” to peace in the region and reiterated support for the “cognate tribe whose identity and existence is being challenged.”

ZNCM demanded an unconditional apology from the perpetrators, cautioning that failure to meet this demand could lead to escalating tensions. It urged the Kuki community to acknowledge ancestral land rights and historical ownership to avoid further conflict.

The repeated clashes and recent escalations have intensified fears of communal unrest in the region, with Naga organizations calling for restraint, justice, and respect for indigenous land rights.