Manipur's Ukhrul District Police, Forest Department, 18 Assam Rifles, and the district administration of the state launched a joint operation destructing 110 acres of illegal poppy plantation in the Khamasom hill ranges.

The combined team also burned down eight huts that were found in the fields under the Ukhrul PS jurisdiction. An FIR has been registered for further investigation.

The operation comes as the Manipur police have made relentless efforts to fight against poppy cultivation.

Lauding the efforts of the security personnel, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to his official X handle and gave a shoutout to the entire team for their tireless commitment against drug trafficking and illegal poppy cultivation.

He stated, "A huge shoutout to the entire team and the @official_dgar for their tireless commitment in combating this menace during this trying time. Your hard work and determination are making a significant difference in safeguarding our future."

Another Major Success in our Fight Against Illicit Poppy Cultivation



A combined team comprising of Ukhrul District Police, Forest Department, 18 Assam Rifles, and district administration carried out a significant poppy destruction operation in the Khamasom hill ranges under… pic.twitter.com/BMVozgQN83 — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 12, 2024

On his X handle, the Manipur chief minister also informed that the effort involved more than 50 dedicated personnel, who braved the freezing cold over two nights to ensure the complete destruction of the illicit crop.



Earlier, on December 7, Ukhrul Police arrested 4 individuals in connection with poppy cultivation in the same area, and efforts are ongoing to identify and bring those involved to justice.