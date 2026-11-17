A joint team of security forces and government agencies destroyed approximately 10 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district during an operation at Govajang Hill Range on November 17.

The operation was conducted by a joint team comprising Imphal East Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and the Forest Department, in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, Kangpokpi.

During the operation, the team destroyed around 10 acres of poppy cultivation. Two poppy pods were also seized after completing the necessary legal formalities.

Additionally, common salt, urea and temporary huts found at the cultivation site were destroyed on the spot as part of the operation.