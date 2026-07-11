Manipur: Joint Tribe Council condemns Kanto Sabal violence, alleges security forces blocked rescue efforts

The Joint Tribes Council (JTC-Manipur) on Saturday, July 11 strongly condemned the violence at Kanto Sabal village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, alleging that security forces prevented local residents from intervening while several houses belonging to members of the Meitei community were set on fire.

In a statement issued by its Working Committee, the organisation claimed that between four and six houses were torched during the incident despite the presence of security personnel in the vicinity. It further alleged that security forces stopped members of the local Meitei and Naga communities from attempting to protect the affected residents and their properties.

The JTC-Manipur also alleged that media personnel present at the scene had their mobile phones confiscated by security personnel, claiming that the move obstructed documentation of the incident. These allegations could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate response from the security forces on the claims.

Describing the incident as a serious failure to protect civilians, the organisation criticised what it termed as "partiality" and "dereliction of duty" by the security forces. It alleged that the actions of the forces had eroded public trust and demanded accountability over the handling of the incident.

The council further warned that if the charter of demands jointly submitted by the United Naga Council (UNC) and the JTC-Manipur is not addressed immediately, indigenous communities would reconsider extending land, resources and cooperation to security forces stationed in the state. It said the communities would be compelled to reclaim lands allocated to security establishments if their concerns remain unaddressed.

The JTC-Manipur stated that the violence at Kanto Sabal reflects a broader pattern of insecurity faced by indigenous communities and called for immediate government intervention to restore confidence, ensure accountability and prevent further escalation.

Manipur has remained affected by ethnic violence since May 2023 following clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The conflict has resulted in over 250 deaths and displaced more than 60,000 people, while sporadic incidents of violence have continued in several parts of the state.

The organisation urged both the state and Central governments to take decisive steps to address the prevailing security situation and respond to the concerns raised by indigenous communities.