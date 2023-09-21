The Joint Unau Students Forum, Delhi comprising of Kuki, Zomi and Hmar tribals have again raised their voices for separate administration.

In a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the forum also requested for an immediate political settlement with SoO groups.

The letter states, "Our volunteers have been defending our villages and territory from the continuous onslaughts of the Meitei militants, now coming in police uniforms, and backed by the Manipur state armed police forces. The recent attack on Kuki-Zo villages in the Pallel foothill area or the killing of Kuki-Zo volunteers in a waylaid ambush by armed militants clothed in Police uniforms are specs of ongoing attacks on Kuki-Zo villages by the state-backed militants."



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The forum also claimed that the Meiteis had vowed not to give up arms and took an oath to continue the war against the tribal Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people of the state until they were completely wiped out from the territory of Manipur.

"We felt that the ongoing political dialogue with the KNO-UPF SoO groups with the Government of India is in the right direction. We appeal to the GoI for an early settlement so that the current crisis in Manipur is contained in time before it grows up to a difficult proportion," the letter added.