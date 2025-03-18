Joujangtek village chief, Henkhopao Haokip, has refuted allegations suggesting his village’s involvement in the disappearance of 20-year-old Luwangthem Mukesh from Keishampat Leimajam Leikai.





The accusations, made by Republican Party of India (Athawale) Secretary Maheshwar Thounaojam, were described by Haokip as completely unfounded and misleading.

In a statement issued on the matter, Haokip clarified that Joujangtek falls under Noney district and has no links to the case.



"I want to make it clear that our village has absolutely no connection to this unfortunate incident," Haokip stated. "These baseless allegations appear to be an attempt to tarnish Joujangtek’s reputation."



Mukesh was last seen leaving his home around 2 pm yesterday, with his final known location traced to Chinikhul in Bishnupur district. His family, along with local authorities, is actively searching for him.



Concerned citizens are urged to come forward with any relevant information that may assist in ensuring Mukesh’s safe return.