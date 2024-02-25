The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) have vehemently condemned brutal assault and abduction of a local TV channel reporter identified as Kumar Nongthombam by armed miscreants on the midnight of February 23.

In a joint statement released by AMWJU and EGM, it was stated that, 39 year old Kumar Nongthombam from Huikap Mayai Leikai, is a reporter residing in a rented room in Wangkhei under Imphal East. Reports indicate that he was brutally assaulted in his room before being forcibly taken away.

The release said that AMWJU members, upon searching for him, discovered Nongthombam critically injured within an office building on the DM University campus. Subsequently, two members of a civil society organisation handed him over to AMWJU and facilitated his admission to a hospital for urgent medical attention. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on February 24, Nongthombam was admitted to Raj Medicity for treatment.

The perpetrators also reportedly set fire to Nongthombam's rented accommodation, shared with two students who were absent at the time. Personal belongings of Kumar including salary, a laptop, a camera, and valuable documents and books of the two students were reduced to ashes.

As per the account given by the victim, unidentified armed individuals forcibly entered his room, assaulted him without provocation, and disregarded his press credentials, while discarding them into the fire. Blindfolded and beaten, he recounted being moved to another room by a person who he said was familiar to him.

In a joint statement, the EGM and AMWJU denounced the attack, stressing that while journalists often face risks in their line of duty, Kumar Nongthombam's ordeal transcended professional hazards. They urged local organisations to refrain from such acts in the future,

The release further added that the assault on Kumar Nongthombam serves as a stark reminder of the dangers journalists face in discharging their responsibilities and underscores the imperative for greater protection of press freedom and safety.