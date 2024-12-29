The All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) and the Editors' Guild Manipur (EGM) have condemned a recent attack on a journalist by suspected Kuki militants at Thamnapokpi in the Yaingangpokpi police station area on Saturday morning.

Impact TV video journalist Leimapokpam Kabichandra Meitei was shot while on duty.

A joint statement from AMWJU general secretary A Jiten Singh and EGM general secretary Yumnam Rupachandra confirmed the incident and expressed deep concern over the deliberate targeting of the journalist, who was clearly identifiable by his PRESS vest.

“To suffer injuries and casualties during opposing armed groups clash is understandable but targeting journalists on duty is unfortunate," it said.

The release highlighted that while injuries in conflicts are unfortunate, targeting media personnel is an attack on the freedom of the press.

The groups called the incident especially troubling given the ongoing unrest in Manipur, where journalists have already faced multiple injuries while reporting. They urged journalists covering the crisis to prioritise their safety.

The journalist community extended their well-wishes for Kabichandra’s speedy recovery and thanked the civil society organisations, student groups, and individuals who have shown support to the injured journalist.