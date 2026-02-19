Manipur journalist shot at and beaten in late-night attack in Imphal

Armed men ambushed and assaulted a senior newspaper editor in Imphal East late on February 18, firing at his vehicle before physically attacking him.

Khoirom Loyalakpa, editor of the local vernacular daily Naharol Thoudang, was reportedly targeted near the Hatta cemetery at around 10 pm. Unidentified assailants fired two rounds at his four-wheeler before confronting and beating him at the scene.

Loyalakpa was subsequently admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, where he is receiving treatment. His condition has not been officially disclosed.

A case has been registered at Porompat Police Station, though no arrests have been reported so far. The identities and motives of the attackers remain unknown.

Further details awaited.