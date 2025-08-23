Manipur journalists' body, Editors Guild call off agitation after government assurance on Gwaltabi incident

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) have formally called off their agitation over the Gwaltabi incident of May 20, 2025, after reviewing assurances and subsequent actions taken by the state authorities. The resolution was adopted during a joint meeting of AMWJU and EGM held at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal on Saturday.

The decision follows a series of measures initiated by the state government after the Hon’ble Governor of Manipur assured a fair inquiry into the incident. A two-member Inquiry Committee was constituted, which submitted its report on June 13, 2025. The Government of Manipur has since conveyed to both press bodies that the committee’s recommendations have been accepted, and directives have been issued to concerned departments and security agencies to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

AMWJU and EGM, while calling off the agitation, expressed cautious optimism. They stressed that the press fraternity would remain vigilant and would not hesitate to resume democratic actions if the assurances fail to translate into effective protection of journalists. “The safety and dignity of media persons are non-negotiable,” the bodies said in a joint statement.

The journalist associations also extended gratitude to fellow media professionals, civil society organisations, and the people of Manipur for their solidarity during the course of the agitation, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding press freedom and accountability in the state.