Manipur: Journalists’ body honours women working in media on International Women’s Day

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) celebrated International Women's Day at the Manipur Press Club on March 8, under the theme “Give to Gain.”

As part of the programme, women working in various media houses in different capacities were honoured with gifts as a token of appreciation for their contributions to the media sector.

Speaking at the event as one of the presidium members, Khumanthem Daina, Director of the Transport Department, said that empowering women requires mutual support among women themselves. She noted that although the condition of women has improved significantly compared to the past, much more needs to be done to address the challenges faced by women in society.

Daina also said that if a woman is found involved in any wrongdoing, people should offer constructive criticism instead of simply condemning her.

Yengkhom Victoria, Assistant Director at the Manipur Police Training College, who also attended the event, emphasised the role of the media in addressing social issues affecting women. She appreciated the contributions made by women journalists and stressed the importance of financial independence for women.

“Every woman, whether working or not, faces challenges. Those who are in better positions should extend support to women who are living in difficult conditions,” she said.

Vice president of AMWJU Sonia Sorensangbam highlighted that the number of women working in media houses has been steadily increasing over the years.

“Some years ago, the number of women in media was very small, but now it is increasing. According to the AMWJU list, around 60 out of 450 members are women, which shows that women’s participation in media is improving, though more progress is needed,” she said.

The programme was also attended by Manju Adhikarimayum, a member of Representative Woman Impact.