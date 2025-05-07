A group of 13 individuals from Manipur, including journalists and officials from the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, visited the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in Nepal on a media exposure trip aimed at enhancing their skills in effective climate change reporting.

The Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Manipur, organised the exposure visit for journalists who had received a media fellowship on climate change reporting, conferred by the directorate. The Media Resource Centre of the directorate, comprising eminent editors and journalists, also collaborated in organising the visit.

Addressing the media, the Director of the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, T. Brajakumar, stated that the purpose of the exposure visit to ICIMOD, held from May 1 to May 6, was to broaden understanding of climate change issues and improve the standard of reporting on the subject.

He emphasised that the media is one of the key stakeholders in combating the impacts of climate change. With this vision, the directorate has been encouraging journalists to report on climate issues by offering media fellowships since 2017. In addition, monthly seminars and interaction programs related to climate change have been regularly conducted for media personnel.

As part of this ongoing initiative, the directorate selected four media fellows for the exposure trip to ICIMOD, Nepal.

Expressing hope that the visit would generate new ideas and insights, Brajakumar said the team interacted with ICIMOD’s communication unit, where experts discussed ways to convey climate change issues in simple and accessible language.

The journalist team also had the opportunity to undertake field visits to several locations. One such site was Bhagwate Pukhako Kuwa, a critical spring located in Bhagwate Village, Namobuddha Municipality-2, Nepal. According to ICIMOD studies, the spring had been drying up due to rainfall variability, changes in intensity and duration, groundwater extraction through deep boring, and the abandonment of traditional ponds.

However, it has since been rejuvenated through ICIMOD’s intervention in partnership with the local government of Nepal. The team also visited Patan Durbar Square, where many springs once flowed but are now drying up due to various factors.

Brajakumar also highlighted the importance of cross-border learning and knowledge sharing to protect the planet from the adverse effects of climate change.