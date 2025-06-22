Manipur journalists suspend boycott, continue black badge protest over Gwaltabi incident

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) have resolved to suspend their boycott of government news. However, they will continue their protest by wearing black ribbons while on duty and displaying a protest slogan on the front pages of newspapers to uphold press freedom.

The boycott was initiated following the May 20 Gwaltabi incident, in which personnel of the 4th Mahar Regiment allegedly forced journalists traveling in a Manipur State Transport bus to cover the word “Manipur” on the vehicle's signage. The journalists were en route to Ukhrul to cover the Shirui Lily Festival.

A memorandum was submitted to the Governor on the same day, leading to the formation of a two-member enquiry committee with instructions to submit its report within 15 days. The committee submitted its findings to the Manipur Chief Secretary on June 16.

However, AMWJU and EGM expressed disappointment over the lack of concrete action, despite more than a month having passed since the incident. They stated that the future course of their agitation will depend on the government’s response to the enquiry report.

The decision to lift the boycott was made during an emergency meeting held yesterday, citing the larger public interest.

In a joint statement, the journalist bodies expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to the public and reaffirmed their demand for accountability. They declared the protest slogan: “We demand action now against injustice.”