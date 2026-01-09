Manipur journalists to get treatment concessions at Babina healthcare facilities

Manipur-based Babina Group of Companies has announced healthcare concessions for journalists in the state, offering subsidised diagnostic and hospital treatment at its medical facilities.

The announcement was made during a media interaction organised by the group at Babina Multi-Speciality Hospital in Khabeisoi, Imphal East, on January 9. The interaction coincided with the New Year and was positioned as a gesture of support for the media fraternity’s work in the state.

Chairman and Managing Director of the Babina Group of Companies, Dr Thangjam Dhabali Singh, said journalists in Manipur would be eligible for a 30 per cent concession on diagnostic services and a 20 per cent concession on hospital treatment at Babina-run facilities.

He said the decision was taken in recognition of the role played by journalists in keeping the public informed, particularly in a conflict-affected state like Manipur. According to him, an informed society is essential for progress and development, and the contribution of the media in such circumstances deserves institutional support.

The concessions will be available at Babina Multi-Speciality Hospital and Babina Diagnostic Centre, both operated by the group.

During the interaction, Singh also spoke about the group’s operations across sectors such as healthcare, hospitality and education, employing nearly 1,300 people. He said the ongoing conflict in Manipur has affected businesses and livelihoods but added that the group has continued to provide services despite the challenges.

Referring to the hospital’s performance since its inauguration last year, Singh said Babina Multi-Speciality Hospital has carried out kidney transplants, open heart surgeries and device closures for congenital heart disease. He added that the facility currently conducts dialysis for more than 100 patients daily.

Singh also expressed hope for the early return of peace and normalcy in Manipur, stating that prolonged violence only leads to suffering and affects every section of society.