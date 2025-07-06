Manipur journalists to stage sit-in protest over government’s silence on Gwaltabi incident

The All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) and the Editors' Guild Manipur (EGM) have jointly resolved to stage a sit-in protest condemning the Manipur government’s continued silence on the Gwaltabi incident, where journalists were obstructed while on duty.

The incident took place en route to Ukhrul, where a team of journalists was travelling to cover the inaugural event of the Shirui Lily Festival. At Gwaltabi, the media personnel were unlawfully blocked and denied passage, an act widely seen as a direct infringement on press freedom and the public's right to information.

Despite repeated representations and appeals made to the state authorities, there has been no visible action or official clarification from the government regarding the incident. This prolonged silence, according to both journalist bodies, is deeply concerning and tantamount to undermining the democratic role of the media.

In response, the AMWJU and EGM have announced a peaceful sit-in protest scheduled to be held on Monday, July 7, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Keishampat Leimajam Leikai Community Hall in Imphal.

The protest aims to register the media fraternity’s collective disapproval of the state’s inaction and to reaffirm their unwavering commitment to safeguarding journalistic rights and the principles of transparency and accountability in governance.

All members of AMWJU and EGM have been urged to participate in solidarity, sending a strong message that any attempt to suppress journalistic freedom will not go unanswered.