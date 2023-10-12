The All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors' Guild Manipur (EGM) have jointly issued a strong condemnation of the incident in which combined troops of the 20 Jat Regiment and 5/4 GR prevented media personnel from performing their duties during an incident coverage in the Sabungkhok Khunou area. The incident occurred on October 12, 2023, when media teams arrived to report on an attack on Sabungkhok Khunou village.

During the encounter, troops from the Jat Regiment not only barred a media team, comprising reporters from ISTV, Impact TV, Tom TV, and ISCom, from covering the incident but also forcibly made them delete any footage captured on their mobile devices. Simultaneously, another media team from Tom TV and Impact TV, on the opposite side of the area, faced initial resistance in capturing footage of the incident.

AMWJU and EGM consider this act a direct assault on freedom of speech and a deliberate effort to suppress press freedom. Both organizations are calling for accountability in this matter, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the rights of journalists to report without intimidation.

Furthermore, AMWJU and EGM have announced their intentions to submit memoranda to key authorities, including the Chairman of the Unified Command, Mr. Kuldiep Singh (Security Advisor of the Chief Minister), and Honorable Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey. These memoranda will request a thorough investigation into a series of attacks on the media that have transpired since May 3, 2023, as well as appropriate actions to ensure the safety and freedom of journalists.