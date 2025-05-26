A recent visit by journalists and officials from Manipur to the Living Mountain Lab (LML) of the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in Nepal has shed light on practical approaches to climate change adaptation that could be relevant for the state’s fragile hill ecosystems.

Located in the verdant hills of Godavari, Nepal, the LML spans 30 hectares and has transformed a once-degraded forest into a thriving biodiversity hub since its inception in 1993. The site showcases how degraded landscapes can be revitalised through sustainable practices and active community participation.

The Manipur delegation, part of a media exposure programme organised by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, witnessed firsthand how forest-based communities in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region are tackling climate impacts. The visit underlined the role of inclusive conservation strategies in strengthening rural livelihoods and environmental health.

LML’s biodiversity documentation reveals a rich spread of 695 wild plant species and over 300 species of fauna, including several endangered orchids like _Bulbophyllum polyrrhizum_ and _Phalaenopsis difformis_ , and mammals such as leopards, Asiatic black bears, and barking deer.

Beyond conservation, the lab serves as a demonstration ground for sustainable mountain farming. It promotes low-cost, replicable technologies such as integrated farming, solar dryers, rooftop rainwater harvesting systems, and community-based flood early warning systems. Earthquake-resistant construction techniques and innovations like the Trombe Wall—used for passive solar heating—are also part of the lab’s knowledge-sharing exhibits.

For a state like Manipur, where nearly 90 per cent of the terrain is hilly and forest degradation remains a pressing issue, the insights from LML are timely. The visit has sparked conversations around the need for a state-specific mountain development policy that emphasises community involvement, forest conservation, and sustainable livelihoods.

According to ICIMOD officials, the lab—formerly known as the Knowledge Park—has welcomed government officials, scientists, NGOs, and grassroots leaders from across the region. Its objective is clear: equip stakeholders with actionable models to combat climate threats and promote ecological balance in mountain areas.

As climate change continues to erode traditional rural economies and disrupt fragile ecosystems, replicable solutions like those at LML could offer Manipur a practical path forward in balancing development and conservation.