Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 8 engaged with beneficiaries across the nation through a virtual interaction as part of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY). The event saw active participation from a delegation of five journalists from Manipur, who joined the program organized in Bhopal.

During the nationwide program, VBSY initiatives unfolded in ward number 25 of the South West Legislative Assembly in Bhopal, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also participating.

The Manipur journalist team, currently visiting Madhya Pradesh, interacted with beneficiaries, shedding light on the positive impact of various welfare schemes in their lives. Notably, the discussion centered around the firsthand experiences of individuals who have availed schemes such as PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awaz Yojana, PM Svanidhi, and Lali Bhehna.

Babynanda, one of the beneficiaries, shared her success story, stating the positive changes in her financial situation after availing these schemes. She urged fellow citizens in her state to explore and take advantage of such welfare programs.

Post-interaction, the Manipur journalist delegation explored the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Bhimbetka, a renowned tourist destination. The visit included an informative session at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Bhopal office, where Deputy Director Satyendra Sharan welcomed the journalists.

Sharan provided detailed insights into the ongoing Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting its objectives and showcasing the government's commitment to transparent communication regarding the impact of welfare programs on citizens' lives.