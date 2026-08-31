Manipur: JP Nadda clears AIIMS upgrade for RIMS Imphal, Senapati medical college

RIMS Imphal will be upgraded to the status of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), with Union Health Minister JP Nadda agreeing to the proposal during a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in New Delhi on August 31.

The decision marks a major expansion of the state's existing medical infrastructure, with RIMS set to receive the higher institutional status.

Nadda also agreed to the Manipur government's proposal to establish a new medical college in Senapati district.

The announcement comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah agreed to lay the foundation stone for the Senapati medical college during his proposed visit to Manipur in the first week of October.

The two developments are expected to expand medical education and healthcare capacity in the state, particularly outside Imphal.