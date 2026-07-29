Manipur: JTC declares emergency shutdown over killing of six Naga civilians, alleges government inaction

The Working Committee of the Joint Tribe Council (JTC), Manipur has announced an immediate emergency shutdown across areas inhabited by the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme communities, alleging government inaction over the killing of six Naga civilians in May.

In a statement issued on July 29, the JTC alleged that six Naga civilians, including two pastors, were abducted and killed on May 13, 2026, and claimed that those responsible had not been brought to justice.

The organisation also condemned an alleged attack on members of the Naga Volunteer Groups (NVG) at Bitiang village on the morning of July 29. It alleged that the attack involved the Cobra team and members of ZUF-J, though these claims have not been independently verified.

Citing these incidents, the JTC declared an immediate shutdown of National Highways, railway projects and other national infrastructure projects passing through the territories of the four Naga communities.

However, the organisation said essential services, including medical facilities, schools and colleges, PHED, electricity and telecommunication services, would remain exempt from the shutdown.

The JTC said the shutdown would continue until the Government of India takes action to arrest those responsible for the killings, halt alleged operations against Naga villages, and ensure justice for the victims.