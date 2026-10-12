Manipur: JTC halts post-mortem of slain Naga men, gives government 48-hour ultimatum to recover victim's missing head

The Joint Tribes Council (JTC-Manipur) has suspended the post-mortem examinations of two Naga men allegedly killed in an attack by suspected armed Kuki militants in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, demanding the recovery of one victim’s missing head and the arrest of three individuals named in its statement within 48 hours.

The mortal remains of Dibambou Ringkangmai, 48, and Ajinbou Ringkangmai, 52, residents of Makui village, were brought to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal late on Sunday. However, family members and civil society organisations have decided not to claim the bodies until Ajinbou’s missing head is recovered and handed over to his family for burial.

In a statement issued on October 11, the working committee of the JTC-Manipur, which represents the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme communities, said the post-mortem examinations would remain suspended until the missing head was recovered.

The committee issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governments of India and Manipur, demanding immediate action to recover the missing remains and arrest Thangboi Kipgen, David Hangsing and Dr Sailen Haokip, whom it named in its statement as alleged perpetrators.

The JTC alleged that those responsible for the attack were operating with impunity under the protection of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement. It held the Centre and the state government responsible for what it described as a failure to take action and warned of stringent measures if its demands were not met within the stipulated period.

A prayer and condolence programme for the deceased was held at the JNIMS mortuary in Imphal on Sunday. The programme included prayers for the victims and their bereaved families, a condolence message and a moment of silence.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of two other deceased persons, identified as Robart and DM Machungammang, were reportedly buried in their respective villages.

Three Naga Village Guards Killed in Makui Attack

The incident occurred on the morning of October 10, when suspected armed Kuki militants allegedly attacked Makui Ashang Naga village along the Imphal-Tamei road in Kangpokpi district. Three Naga village guards were killed in the attack.

A video circulated on social media purportedly showed Ajinbou Ringkangmai, 52, son of Namhothiubou Ringkangmai of Makui village, after he had been beheaded. The footage appeared to show his severed head placed at a bunker near the village.

The other two deceased village guards were identified as Machungamang Daimai, 23, son of Ajanbou Daimai of Thalon village, and Dibambou Ringkangmai, 48, son of Kingsubui Ringkangmai of Makui village.

In a related incident, suspected armed militants allegedly laid an ambush at Tapon Liangmai village around the same time as the attack on Makui Ashang village. One civilian was killed and two others were injured in the attack.

The JTC has reiterated that the post-mortem examinations of the two men whose bodies were brought to JNIMS will not proceed until Ajinbou’s missing head is recovered. The committee’s ultimatum places pressure on the Centre and the Manipur government to respond to its demands within 48 hours.