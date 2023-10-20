Justice Siddharth Mridul today took oath as the new Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. The newly appointed Chief Justice was administered the swearing-in by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other ministers of his cabinet.

The newly sworn-in Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court expressed his happiness on being appointed as chief justice of High Court of Manipur and said that he looks forward to having a productive tenure. He also assured to clear the pending cases, which number to around 3,335 at High Court of Manipur, with his best possible effort.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also thanked the Central government for appointing a regular chief justice for Manipur as the post had been managed by an in-charge for long time.

It may be mentioned that the Manipur High Court has been functioning under Acting Chief Justice M.V. Muralidharan. The office of the Chief Justice had fallen vacant in February 2023.