Manipur: Juvenile RPF/PLA cadre held in Thoubal for extortion and recruitment activities

Security forces on Wednesday apprehended a juvenile, reportedly an active member of the banned outfit RPF/PLA, from Khongjom Papal under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district.

The juvenile was allegedly involved in extortion activities, serving monetary demands, and actively recruiting new cadres from Thoubal and Bishnupur districts.

A mobile phone along with a SIM card was recovered from his possession.

Authorities confirmed that the minor has been dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. Further investigation is underway.



Also Read: Manipur: Displaced Dolaithabi villagers cross Iril River to reclaim homes, threaten agitation