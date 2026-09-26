Manipur: Kailenjang village chief condemns arson attempt, deaths of civilians

The chief of Kailenjang village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district has condemned an alleged attempt to set fire to the abandoned village and expressed grief over the deaths of two civilians from the non-Kuki-Zo community.

In a clarification, Kailenjang village chief Lhingjahoi Hangshing said she and other villagers had left the settlement amid continuing tensions between communities in the region. She said that, during their absence, she had entrusted the safety of the village to acquaintances from the neighbouring community.

"I strongly condemn the death of those two civilians from the non-Kuki-Zo community with whom I had negotiated to take care of my village during my absence," Hangshing said.

She also condemned what she described as an attempted arson attack on Kailenjang by members of a neighbouring non-Kuki-Zo community.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills Kangpokpi, separately condemned what it described as an attempted arson attack on the village and alleged the involvement of armed cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF)-Kamson.

CoTU claimed that the armed groups were stationed at Taphou Naga and alleged that the incident resulted in the deaths of two civilians from the non-Kuki-Zo community.

The tribal body said its allegations were based, in part, on what it described as confirmation from Hangshing that the village had been entrusted to people from the neighbouring community after the villagers had left.

However, the allegations regarding the involvement of specific armed groups have not been independently verified. Previous reports concerning violence in the wider region have also carried competing allegations by community organisations regarding the involvement of armed groups.

CoTU appealed to civil society organisations and the public to refrain from giving communal overtones to the incident without verification by competent authorities.

The incident comes amid renewed tensions in parts of Manipur, where competing community groups have reported attacks and accused armed organisations of involvement. Recent reports have also recorded civilian deaths in Tamenglong and Noney districts, with allegations against NSCN-IM and ZUF-Kamson that could not be independently verified.