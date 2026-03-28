Manipur: Kamjong district DC orders removal of illegal structures along NH-102A, 15-day deadline issued

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Kamjong District has issued a notice directing the immediate removal of illegal and unauthorised structures along the proposed Right of Way (RoW) of National Highway-102A (Shangshak–Tengnoupal Road), Package-I.

According to the notice, several structures have been erected within the notified area despite prior warnings issued under Section 3A of the National Highways Act, 1956. Authorities stated that these encroachments are obstructing the ongoing and proposed widening works of NH-102A.

The Deputy Commissioner, L.N. Kashung (IAS), has directed all individuals responsible to voluntarily dismantle the structures within 15 days from the date of issuance of the notice.

The notice further warned that failure to comply will result in eviction and demolition of the structures without any further notice.

Officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have also flagged these encroachments as a major hurdle in the timely execution of the highway project.