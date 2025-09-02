Manipur: Kamjong hosts record-breaking weightlifting talent hunt with 81 participants

Riha village in Kamjong district of Manipur, witnessed an unprecedented turnout on September 2 as 81 children—36 girls and 45 boys—took part in the district’s first-ever weightlifting talent hunt. The event was organised by the Kamjong District Weight Lifting Association in collaboration with the Kamjong District Olympic Association.

A panel of experts, including Sanasam Brojendro, General Secretary of the Manipur Weight Lifting Association, and seasoned coaches Ch Premita Devi, T Bobo Singh, and M Sunibala Devi, evaluated the young lifters for potential in the sport.

The programme drew strong words of encouragement from dignitaries. Worngam Ningshen, IPS, IGP Intelligence and NAB Manipur, hailed the initiative as timely, saying, “With the right guidance and support, our children can bring glory not only to the state but also to the country.”

Highlighting the significance of the turnout, Manipur Olympic Association President Sunil Elangbam noted that it was the highest participation ever recorded for a weightlifting talent hunt in the state. He emphasised that the state’s physical build and dietary culture provide a natural edge in the sport. “This step by Kamjong will inspire similar initiatives in other disciplines,” he added.

Ngachonmi Ramshang, President of the Kamjong District Olympic Association, called on parents to actively support their children in sports, describing it as a path to building a healthier society and better habits among youth.

Echoing the optimism, N Ibungochoubi, Joint Secretary of the Manipur Olympic Association, expressed confidence that Kamjong’s children could one day lead a new era in sports for the state.

Aaron Ramshang, President of the Kamjong District Weight Lifting Association, assured participants that they would benefit from the expertise of top coaches and promised access to the latest training methods and facilities.