The Kangpokpi district administration in Manipur has issued a public advisory urging residents to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor and alcoholic beverages from unverified sources following reports of deaths suspected to be linked to the consumption of adulterated liquor in Chandel district.

In an advisory issued on November 20, Deputy Commissioner Hemant Kumar said the warning was issued in pursuance of an advisory from the Commissioner of Excise, Manipur, following reports of deaths in Chakpikarong Sub-Division and adjoining areas of Chandel district.

The administration has advised people to exercise utmost caution and avoid consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin until further notice.

The advisory cautioned that liquor from unverified sources could contain harmful and toxic substances. It also urged anyone experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision or breathing difficulties after consuming alcohol to immediately seek medical attention.

The administration further advised people who may have consumed liquor from suspected batches to undergo medical evaluation, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms.

Residents have also been asked to report suspected adulterated liquor and information regarding its illegal manufacture, storage, sale or distribution to the nearest police station or concerned authorities. The public has been cautioned against consuming, selling, sharing or disposing of suspected liquor pending its examination and seizure by competent authorities.

Village authorities, civil society organisations, women's organisations, youth clubs and town committees have been urged to spread awareness about the advisory and report suspected cases promptly.

The administration has also appealed to residents not to circulate rumours or unverified information and to rely on official communications.

For medical emergencies or suspected alcohol poisoning, residents can contact the District Hospital, Kangpokpi, at 6009435524, or visit the nearest health facility.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all Sub-Divisional Officers and concerned officials to ensure wide publicity of the advisory across the district.