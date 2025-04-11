In a major push to address critical social issues, the Kangpokpi District Administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari (IAS), held a series of high-level meetings to combat drug abuse, child marriages, and illicit trafficking.

In the first session, the DC convened a joint meeting with police personnel, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), and District Level Officers (DLOs) to tackle the rising menace of drugs in the district.



Stressing the need for grassroots awareness and community participation, DC Chaudhari also distributed free football gear to several villages, encouraging youth to embrace sports and a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Prabhakar (IPS) provided a detailed update on the police department’s efforts to curb drug addiction, emphasizing the need for early intervention in schools. He spoke of the stringent measures being taken against drug traffickers, including asset seizures and criminal prosecution. He also proposed bamboo cultivation as an alternative livelihood strategy, offering economic incentives to wean people away from the drug trade.



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Later in the evening, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shokhongam Baite chaired a focused meeting on the issues of child marriages and underage pregnancies. He highlighted the alarming correlation between early marriages and increased dropout rates, teenage pregnancies, and deteriorating physical and mental health of young mothers.

To address these issues, the ADC announced plans to collect comprehensive data from the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

A joint action committee will be formed in collaboration with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and ZEO to conduct awareness campaigns targeting students from Classes 8 to 12.

Social media outreach through the District Information Office and the establishment of a dedicated Juvenile Police Unit were also proposed to strengthen preventive efforts.

The meeting was attended by key district officials including Hemant Kumar (IAS), SDO T-Waichong; Shokhongam Baite (ADM, MCS); Doujapao Haokip (MCS, CEO SH-ADC), along with other SDOs and DLOs.

The comprehensive strategy marks a significant step toward building a safer, healthier, and more informed community in Kangpokpi.