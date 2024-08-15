Thousands of people across Kangpokpi District celebrated 78th India's Independence Day at Brig. M. Thomas Ground at the District Headquarters Kangpokpi.

The enthusiastic attitude of the public, sleepless efforts of the District Administration and determination to carry forward the people's enthusiasm, the appreciable 24 x 7 alertness of the security forces and the huge contribution of various CSOs overcoming all hurdles including unfavourable weather conditions in successfully celebrating one of the grandest ever Independence Day celebration witnessed by the people.

People from different parts of the District started gearing up and gathered at Brig. M. Thomas Ground Kangpokpi, with gaiety and enthusiasm to enthuse for the momentous celebration.

Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, who graced the sparkling occasion as Chief Guest had the Guard of Honour and inspection of the parade and set the mood by hoisting the tricolour amidst cheers and applauds from the crowd accompanied by the National Anthem in the background.



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Led in a classy manner by Kamkhohao, MPS, DSP Kangpokpi, the lively huge march pass contingents including CRPF, personnel of Kangpokpi police, VDF, school students, ASHA Workers and ICDS, who were at their best, marched pleasingly past the podium and saluted the Chief Guest who honestly received the salutation under the fluttering tri-colour standing by the podium amidst the impressive musical performance of St. Francis De School, Daili Band party.

In his significantly monumental Independence Day address, Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS highlighted the various significant initiatives, achievements, functions, training, etc. made and conducted by the District Administration Kangpokpi District for the welfare of the people.

The Deputy Commissioner also enlightened the general public the various Government schemes including PM Vishwakarma, skill development programs, etc. while assuring to facilitate in case of any difficulties faced by them.

The IAS officer proudly highlighted almost twenty-five thousand Indian flags were hoisted at different places under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, 2024.

Stressing the importance of cleanliness and combating plastic waste, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the state's Directorate of Environment and Climate Change in collaboration with the district administration will be handing over around 20 Plastic Bottle banks to be installed at various strategic locations.

He also said that highway expansion will begin within a short time and expects good roads in the district with the cooperation and support of the people and village authorities.

The Deputy Commissioner also thanked SDOs and Nodal Officers in relief camps in the district who are working tirelessly for the welfare of the IDPs highlighting that there are around fifty relief camps with around fifteen thousand IDPs.

Distribution of appreciation, outstanding, participation, etc. certificates to various DLOs, employees, and police personnel and impressive cultural displays marked the occasion.

The momentous celebration was also attended by Haokholal Hangshing, Caretaker Chairman ADC Sadar Hills, and other members of ADC Sadar Hills, DLOs, CSOs, Church leaders, local bodies, village chiefs, students and parents.