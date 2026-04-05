Manipur: Kangpokpi celebrates Easter with faith, unity and vibrant community spirit

The Christian community in Manipur's Kangpokpi marked Easter Sunday on April 5, with great devotion and enthusiasm, coming together to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ in a display of faith, unity and hope.

Observed as the most sacred occasion in the Christian calendar, Easter symbolises the triumph of life over death and carries a message of renewal and resilience for believers.

Churches across the district witnessed large gatherings from early morning, as the sound of bells and hymns filled the air. Hundreds of worshippers, dressed in white and light-coloured attire, participated in special services marked by prayers, sermons and songs of praise.

The celebrations reflected both reverence and joy, with sermons focusing on hope, spiritual renewal and strength in challenging times.

Adding to the festive spirit, youth members of KBC Centre Church distributed decorated Easter eggs symbolising new life and joy. A day earlier, a community movie night depicting the life of Jesus Christ drew participation from across the area.

Many devotees also visited cemeteries in a symbolic gesture, offering prayers and hymns while commemorating the resurrection.

The customary communal hymn-singing at noon emerged as a key highlight, strengthening the sense of togetherness among the faithful.

Major churches across Kangpokpi saw thousands of attendees, with the celebrations culminating in traditional “Lenkhom” victory hymns that continued into the afternoon.

The observance stood as a testament to the community’s enduring faith, as people reaffirmed messages of peace, unity and hope amid ongoing challenges.