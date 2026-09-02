Manipur: Kangpokpi chemists condemn attack on medical team, threaten agitation

The Chemist & Druggist Association, Kangpokpi District (CDAKD), has strongly condemned the alleged assault on a government medical team along the IT Road area on August 27, accusing a mob of assaulting healthcare personnel, burning medical supplies and damaging emergency ambulances.

In a statement issued on September 2, the association said the medical team, led by Dr Mangpi Shoute, Senior Medical Officer at PHC Kangpokpi, was carrying out an official government-directed medical deployment when it was allegedly intercepted at Chavangkining village.

According to the CDAKD, the mob was led by members of the Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA) and the Village Authority of Chavangkining. The association alleged that healthcare workers were assaulted, essential medical supplies were set ablaze and ambulances were heavily damaged despite the presence of personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Calling the incident a serious attack on public service and healthcare workers, the association said the alleged acts could attract provisions under laws dealing with violence against healthcare personnel, destruction of public property and obstruction of public servants.

The CDAKD urged the Manipur government, law enforcement agencies and district administration to initiate immediate legal proceedings, arrest those responsible and impose exemplary punishment.

The association also warned that failure to take prompt action would force it, along with the wider healthcare fraternity, to launch "intense democratic agitations", including seeking legal recourse through the judiciary.

"We continue to stand for unity, harmony, and mutual respect within our community, but we will never compromise on the safety of those who save lives," the association said.

The statement was signed by CDAKD president Vungkhohen Kipgen and secretary Letminthang Thang Khongsai.