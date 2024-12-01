After days of mounting tension and widespread agitation, the lifeline road connecting Churachandpur and Sadar Hills is set to reopen on Monday, December 2, 2024.

This decision follows a resolute protest by the Kuki-Zo community against its abrupt closure by the Army in Leimakhong after an MES employee went missing on November 25.

The road closure began on November 25 after an MES employee went missing, effectively cutting off the primary transportation route for local residents. The abrupt shutdown sparked immediate and widespread community resistance.

"This road is not just a route—it is our lifeline," the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) emphasised in a powerful statement that captured the community's frustration and determination.

Demonstrations on November 30 highlighted the community's resolve, with protesters demanding the immediate reopening of their sole accessible route. Leimakhong Area Protection Committee (LAPC) and local civil society organisations played a crucial role in negotiations.

CoTU's statement praised the community, particularly women, for their "unwavering determination" that ultimately forced authorities to reconsider the blockade. "Their courage and solidarity have ensured the restoration of our freedom of movement," the organisation declared.