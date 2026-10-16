Kuki-Zo civil society organisations (CSOs) in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district have urged Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen to proceed to Imphal and regularly discharge her official responsibilities, stressing that her active participation in the state government is essential to addressing public concerns and advancing peace, security and development.

In a joint press statement issued on Friday following a meeting with Kipgen in Kangpokpi, the organisations acknowledged her efforts towards the relief and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs), while underlining the need for her to fulfil her ministerial obligations from Imphal.

The statement was signed by representatives of the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, Sadar Hills Chiefs’ Association (SAHILCA), Thadou Inpi-Sadar Hills, Kuki Women Union-Sadar Hills and Kuki Inpi Saikul Gamkai.

The organisations said they had taken note of Kipgen’s submissions on initiatives undertaken by her office concerning IDP relief and rehabilitation, public safety and security, and efforts to promote peace and harmony in Kangpokpi district and Manipur.

However, given the responsibilities entrusted to her as Deputy Chief Minister, the CSOs maintained that her presence in Imphal was necessary for the effective discharge of her official duties.

“We therefore urge Smt. Nemcha Kipgen to proceed to Imphal and regularly attend to her official responsibilities,” the statement said.

The organisations added that her regular presence in the state capital would enable her to perform her ministerial functions more effectively and pursue matters concerning the welfare and interests of the people and the state.

They called on Kipgen to take the necessary steps to fulfil her official obligations in Imphal while continuing to work towards the safety, security, relief, rehabilitation and welfare of the conflict-affected population.

The CSOs also assured her of their full support and cooperation, stating that their appeal was guided by the larger interests of the people and the need for effective governance, constructive engagement, peace, security and development.

The appeal comes amid the continuing ethnic conflict in Manipur, which has displaced thousands of people and left affected communities facing security concerns, rehabilitation challenges and uncertainty about their future.

The organisations expressed hope that their appeal would be understood in the spirit in which it was made, describing it as a considered position reflecting both Kipgen’s ministerial responsibilities and the wider public interest.