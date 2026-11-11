Damdei Christian College at Taloulong in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, November 10 observed its Founder’s Day and paid tribute to its founder and eminent educationist, late Henkholen Sitlhou, with a renewed focus on addressing social challenges through education and awareness.

This year's observance placed particular emphasis on the adverse consequences of poppy cultivation, with the college organising awareness initiatives to sensitise students to its social, economic and moral implications.

Students actively participated in the initiative by presenting project-based works and handcrafted exhibits highlighting the dangers associated with poppy cultivation. The presentations also stressed the importance of responsible decision-making, social awareness and collective efforts to address the issue.

Sitlhou was remembered for his pioneering contribution to education and institution-building in the Sadar Hills region. Over the years, he established several educational institutions, including Presidency College at Motbung, Motbung Government High School, Damdei Christian College and Mount Olivet High School at Taloulong.

His contributions were acknowledged through floral tributes offered at the Founder's memorial as part of the anniversary observance.

The programme began with prayers and an altar offering, with Rev. Lunlal Kipgen, president of the Thadou Baptist Association of India (TBAI), attending as the minister of the programme.

The event also featured traditional cultural performances and special songs commemorating Sitlhou's life, vision and contribution to education. Individuals, including students and alumni, were felicitated for their distinguished services and contributions to the institution.

Among those present were Thomas Otkai Khongsai, associate professor at Presidency College, Motbung, and invited guests Dr. Shehkhohao Kipgen, principal of Presidency College, and Dr. Tingneichong Kipgen, former principal of the institution.

Members of the college's Governing Body, family members of the founder, faculty members, staff, students, alumni, parents and well-wishers also attended the programme.

Reaffirming its commitment to Sitlhou's vision, the college said it would continue to focus on quality education, discipline, moral integrity, social responsibility and service to humanity.

The observance also highlighted the role of educational institutions in addressing social challenges by equipping younger generations with awareness, knowledge and a sense of responsibility towards society.